Wintry weather consisting of light snow, sleet, and rain is expected to develop on Sunday night into Monday morning.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said a weak, low pressure system will form after midnight over Connecticut and southern New England.
Cameron said the result will be wet roads by the Monday morning commute. Later in the afternoon, Cameron expects the storm system to dissipate by the afternoon and temps to rise to the 40s.
Tuesday morning, however, could see wintry weather with a storm system bringing a very light coating of snow and sleet, with rain.
But, by Tuesday afternoon, Cameron is expecting a brief, and short-lived rise in temps to the 40s as Cameron said by Tuesday evening, temps will drop into the teens and 20s.
Looking ahead to Wednesday, Cameron is expecting a cold front to lower temps to the upper 30s and will bring a consistent, blustery wind, and a possibility for snow squalls.
“There may be a few areas that receive a coating of snow on the ground, but we do not think it will be a widespread problem at this time,” said Cameron.
Thanksgiving Day is looking to be very cold, said Cameron, with highs ranging from 27 to 34 degrees, but expect lots of sunshine.
