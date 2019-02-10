HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A combination of wintry weather is expected to make its way into the state by Tuesday afternoon.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said a winter storm is set to move into the state Tuesday morning between 9 a.m. and noon.
Precipitation will begin as snow during the morning commute, but then transition to sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon and continue through the evening commute, said Cameron.
Cameron is predicting a change to plain rain along the shoreline by the early hours of Wednesday morning.
As far as how much snow, Cameron is seeing different outcomes on the models.
If the sleet changeover comes later the afternoon, Cameron is expecting 6 or more inches in Northern Connecticut. If the sleet comes earlier in the afternoon, the amount of snow will lessen, he said.
Another model, the GFS, is producing an outcome where northern and central Connecticut may receive 3 to 5 inches of snow.
The NAM, however, Cameron said it starts the sleet right away with little to no snow accumulation.
Temperatures will hover in the 20s on Tuesday, but a steady warmup could be the transition of sleet and freezing rain sooner, said Cameron.
The precipitation will end by Wednesday and the temps are expected to rise into the 40s, said Cameron.
Track the precipitation with the Early Warning Interactive Radar here.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.