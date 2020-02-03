HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Wintry weather may make a return to the state by the end of the week.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said drivers may have an icy mix with which to contend by Thursday morning.
However, he said it would be light before it changes to rain.
"Then, a round of rain could be steadier and heavier Thursday night into Friday morning," Dixon said.
Cold air arrives afterward and it could cause another transition for the precipitation.
"Friday, dependent upon how quickly colder air arrives, rain could transition to snow before ending," Dixon said.
The weekend appears to be dry with highs in the 30s.
"Sunday, rain or snow showers can’t be ruled out," Dixon said. "[It] could be a timeframe of interest, depending on what model one looks at right now."
