MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Valentine’s Day is less than 30 hours away and the wintry weather could have an impact on businesses.
Connecticut florists are thanking their lucky stars the storm arrived today and not later in the week.
Even though it was a bit of a close call this storm should not prevent anyone from getting their flowers this Valentine’s Day.
Snow and sleet may be on the ground today but inside Rose Flower and Gifts, love is in air.
“We absolutely will have something for you that will make her him whoever you’re buying for happy,” said Nicole Anastasio of Rose Flower and Gifts.
Nicole Anastasio bought the Meriden business four years ago, and even though they say every rose has its thorn, she has loved every single second of it.
“The customers are amazing and who doesn’t love to get flowers? It’s just such a beautiful environment to work in,” said Anastasio.
That doesn’t mean it’s easy especially this time of year.
“You have to clean the flowers and hydrate the flowers and make sure that they’re blooming beautifully,” Anastasio said.
One thing she can’t control is the weather. She was worried nasty weather on Valentine’s Day Thursday or even tomorrow which is also a big delivery day would keep her bottom line from blooming.
“When I watched the weather last night and again this morning I was thrilled that it was all going to happen today and pretty much be done through tomorrow,” said Anastasio.
Anastasio is able to focus on what’s really important this week. Making sure all of her customers and their loved ones have a smile on their face this Valentine’s Day.
“Being around flowers just makes people happy,” said Anastasio.
Anastasio will have six delivery drivers working all day on Thursday.
She says if you still want to place an order call by early Wednesday afternoon or better yet stop by in person at the Meriden location.
