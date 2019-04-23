ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Powerlines fell on an excavator and a motorcycle following a crash in Ellington.
According to dispatchers, it happened near Geraldine and Hillside drives on Tuesday morning.
The excavator operator and the motorcyclist were said to have been stuck on their machines until Eversource power crews arrived.
Police said no ambulances were called.
Eversource reported 163 customers without power in the town. Spokesperson Mitch Gross told Channel 3 that power was estimated to be restored around 9:30 a.m.
Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.