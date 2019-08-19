(WFSB) – Damage is being reported across the state after strong storms rolled through on Monday afternoon.
Several towns are reporting trees and wires down as well as power outages.
A tree fell onto a home on Crescent Street in Middletown.
There is no word on the extent of the damage to the house.
Hamden Fire Department posted on social media that they are responding to seven events with power lines down.
United Illuminating is reported 1,400 residents without power in Hamden due to the lines down.
The fire department is reminding residents to stay clear of power lines on the ground or low-hanging lines.
Darien Police posted on Twitter there was flooding on Tokeneke Road.
In Coventry, police reported numerous roads blocked off due to wires and trees down.
The following roads are closed in Coventry:
- Parker Bridge Road at the town line - trees down on both sides of the bridge
- Depot Road at the town line - live wires in tree
- Judd Road in front of Number 136 - tree leaning across the road on wires
- Lakeview Drive at Hilltop Road - live wires in tree
- Flanders Road in front of Number 799 - live wires in tree
- Carson Drive in front of Number 27 - live wire
The East Haven Fire Department reported the short beach area had several trees down, which knocked out the power to several homes.
Follow updates on the weather here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.