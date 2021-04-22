SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- A popular family-run pasta company in South Windsor has sold.
Tribe 9 Foods is buying Carla’s Pasta for more than $26 million.
Back in February, the company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The domino effect of the pandemic has hit a popular family-run pasta company in South Windsor.
The company makes a variety of frozen pastas and sauces that are distributed all over the world.
It employs around 140 people.
Tribe 9 Foods will take over Carla’s Pasta later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.