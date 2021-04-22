Carla's Pasta

Carla's Pasta

 WFSB

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- A popular family-run pasta company in South Windsor has sold.

Tribe 9 Foods is buying Carla’s Pasta for more than $26 million.

Back in February, the company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company makes a variety of frozen pastas and sauces that are distributed all over the world.

It employs around 140 people.

Tribe 9 Foods will take over Carla’s Pasta later this month.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.