SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- A popular family-run pasta company in South Windsor has sold.

Tribe 9 Foods is buying Carla’s Pasta for more than $26 million.

Back in February, the company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company makes a variety of frozen pastas and sauces that are distributed all over the world.

It employs around 140 people.

Tribe 9 Foods will take over Carla’s Pasta later this month.