(WFSB) -- It's a new year, with new savings on things like your cable bill, your energy bill, your cellphone bills.
It can be overwhelming when all the bills roll in every month, but there are some simple ways to save money.
First up, the cable bill.
For users who are looking for the best deal, it could be as easy as making a simple phone call.
Financial Planner Matt Carbray said making that call to your cable company can save you money.
"Call your cable provider and say this is all I really watch, what package could you put together for me so that I’m not putting together all these additional channels,” Carbray said.
He also said looking at buying individual services, like your phone and cable service separately, instead of getting bundle can save you a bundle.
You can also ditch cable altogether and getting a streaming service.
Moving on to electric bills, Carbray said your energy has to be delivered by Eversource or United Illuminating, but you do have the ability to choose your supplier and save some cash.
“Well you could talk about for the average household, you know 1,800 square foot home, you’re talking about $20 to $30 a month again, it doesn’t change the quality of the product. You’re still getting the electricity delivered by Eversource, which again is a requirement, but you're just having it supplied from a different vendor."
He said just head to some of the websites like Choose Energy. Check the rates and see who just cheapest supplier is.
Another way to save on your energy bills is by getting an energy assessment for your home.
From about $149 to $174, Eversource will send contractors into a home to see where air is escaping from the house or which light bulbs to replace.
Eversource said the savings far outweigh the cost of the assessment, and the contractors fix everything right then and there.
“All of those things, the air sealing, the light bulbs, the water saving measures, the duct sealing of hvac duct work are all done on the spot as part of the program,” said Enoch Lenge, of Eversource.
When it comes to cell phone bills, many people have unlimited usage plans but that might not be the cheapest way to go.
Carbray said it pays to look at your bill and see how much you actually use your cell phone.
“Call your phone provider and have them put together a package that's reflective of that usage,” Carbray said.
Those are some simple ways to save money, but Carbray said in most cases, don't expect a company to call you. You have to take matters into your own hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.