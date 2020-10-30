NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- With COVID-19 cases climbing, a handful of cities and towns across Connecticut are choosing to reverse course, rolling back to ‘Phase 2’ restrictions.
In New Haven, the mayor hopes this move will keep the community safe and reduce the spread of the virus.
Neighboring Hamden is doing the same.
While grabbing a bite to eat on Friday, COVID-19 survivor Deborah Froeberg said she takes plenty of precautions.
“My thought is there is not enough people wearing masks,” Froeberg said.
She said she feels there are plenty of others in Connecticut who just aren’t grasping the severity, and some might say the climbing number of cases proves her point.
“I think if they’re not effected, can’t relate to it, they don’t take it seriously and that’s the unfortunate part,” Froeberg said.
In Hamden, the town is going back to ‘Phase 2,’ which means restaurants will now have to cut back on their capacity from 75 percent down to 50 percent.
“It allows us to grab people’s attention and say you really have to start taking this seriously again,” said Hamden Mayor Curt Leng.
Earlier this month, Connecticut moved ahead to ‘Phase 3,’ but since then, the state’s positivity rate has more than doubled.
That’s why Leng said the Phase 3 opening may have given some false sense of confidence.
It’s the same situation in New Haven.
“Clearly we don’t take any of these decisions likely, we realize this decisions impact people’s lives in significant ways so there was a lot of deliberation,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said.
The Elm City is rolling back the reopening guidelines and reducing capacity at businesses like restaurants, barbershops, hair salons and gyms to 50 percent.
Angel Cheng, who opened Menya Gumi, a Japanese ramen shop on Orange Street, back in March, weathered the storm of starting a business during a pandemic.
But now, with another wave underway, he’s asking people to mask up in order to help businesses out.
“Especially with winter right around the corner, snow today, I mean the scare is still out there, it’s still pretty big,” Cheng said.
In New Haven, it’s not just businesses. As part of the restrictions, the Elm City will also be keeping its students home for the foreseeable future.
