HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The summertime heat is expected to pack a punch all this week.
Local doctors said people can still have fun while being safe in it.
When combining the heat with increasing humidity, Dr. John Brancato of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center said it’s concerning.
He said humidity gets in the way of the body’s natural cooling down process, which is sweating.
“You can’t get rid of the extra heat that you feel,” Brancato said.
Some tips, on hot and humid days:
- Avoid the hottest parts of the day
- Drink lots of water
- And relax — don’t try to overdo it
According to the Channel 3 7-day forecast, the heat and humidity won't be letting up anytime soon.
“I mean how much does Mother Nature think we can take,” said Anne Pullo, of Hartford.
Pullo and Jacques Berberian sell hot dogs and cheese steaks at Bushnell Park in Hartford. They’ll be there when temperatures soar into the upper 90s this week.
“I can’t believe the weather, it’s unbelievable,” Berberian said.
Brancato advises when it comes to little ones, watch for signs of heat exhaustion, which includes dizziness, headache, and nausea.
“Keeping covered with very light colors and light cotton, long sleeve shirt or umbrellas at the beach can be helpful for sure,” Brancato said.
He added to enjoy summer, but be safe.
"Especially little kids don’t necessarily monitor themselves well," he said. "We can gauge their ability to do activities based on how we feel so when we’re really hot and uncomfortable and sweating [they likely feel that way]."
Cooling centers in Hartford are open all summer long. For more information, click here.
Folks are also keeping cool at local pools and splashpads, and at the beach like Ocean Beach in New London.
Monday was a gorgeous summer day at the beach, where people were taking precautions and not overdoing it in the sun.
With temperatures on the shoreline near 80 and a slight ocean breeze, the American Red Cross is also reminding people to use precaution.
“Hat, sunglasses, sunscreen. We try to stay indoors during the hottest times,” said Madelyn Strickland, of Meriden.
If you’re staying in the shade or cooling off in the water, generous portions of sunscreen should be re-applied throughout the day.
“We brought a ton of different sunscreens we have one specifically for our face and body lotion so we’re all set,” said Fiona O’Sullivan, of Massachusetts.
As temperatures and the humidity levels start to increase throughout the week, the American Red Cross’ heat warnings also include postponing outdoor activities, never leaving children or pets in cars, staying hydrated, and eating small meals.
Staying hydrated though is something that could be easily overlooked when frolicking in the water. That’s why Ocean Beach is ready to handle the crowds and provide warnings.
“We’ll put Facebook warnings out, we’ll make announcements over our intercom system. Our lifeguards are carrying ice packs if they have to cool somebody down quickly. So we’re ready to go,” said Ocean Beach General Manager Dave Sugrue.
For a list of cooling centers across the state, click here.
