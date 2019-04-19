ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- River flooding has been an issue this week, from prior rain and snowmelt upstream, but with more rain on the way, concerns are being raised.
At Ferry Park in Rocky Hill on Friday, the entire parking lot was flooded under at least 3 inches of water.
This flooding is from the Connecticut River, and water was seen well over the boat launch and picnic area.
The Rocky Hill Fire Dept. deputy chief is telling folks to keep their distance from any flood waters.
“It’s a nice day out there right now, but stay out of the water. It’s very important. It’ll take you away very quickly and when the rain comes tonight, and the water becomes turbulent don’t drive into it, whatever you do just stay out of it,” Deputy Fire Chief Mark Gentile.
Also, keep your pets away from the flood waters.
More rain is on the way Friday night into Saturday.
A flood watch was issued for all of Connecticut from Friday night through Saturday night.
A cold front also arrives on Saturday.
Showers with the potential for heavy rain continue on Saturday, this time with a slight chance for thunderstorms.
The rain is not expected to end until much later in the day on Saturday.
Generally, 1 to 2 inches will be common across Connecticut with locally higher amounts up to perhaps 3 inches, Ch. 3 meteorologists said.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.