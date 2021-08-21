MADISON, CT (WFSB)-- With the storm watch in Connecticut, camp grounds are shutting down.
Hammonasset State Park told campers they must evacuate by 4 p.m. today.
With the Storm Watch in place many are now rushing to the hardware store to grab generators, flashlights and batteries.
Utility companies are telling people to be prepared.
Red Cross recommended prepare list here
