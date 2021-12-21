FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Omicron variant is now the dominant strain in the United States.

With the holidays well underway, hospitals across the state and nation are keeping a close eye on how fast it's spreading.

Already, emergency beds are filling up with sick patients. The majority are unvaccinated.

Hospitals are not at full capacity like they were during the peak of the pandemic, but some are getting pretty close.

Hospital staff are spread thin, working long hours, treating very sick patients, and there's also a staffing shortage.

"We’re sort of bracing ourselves for the next few weeks being active, in terms of COVID transmission and doing all we can to try to preserve our healthcare system and provide care to our patients," Dr. David Banach, an infectious disease doctor with UConn Health, tells us.

Dr. Banach says even before the pandemic hit, Winter months are typically busy at hospitals, because of respiratory infections, like the flu, but as Omicron quickly spreads across the country, there’s concern about capacity at hospitals.

"We know that it’s highly contagious. It really became dominant very rapidly, which basically just demonstrates how rapidly it spreads from person to person and outcompetes previous variants, including Delta," says Dr. Banach.

The holidays are bringing people together and that can further facilitate spread of the virus.

"There is some concern that that could facilitate the spread of the virus throughout the community, so I think, going into the holiday season, we have to be mindful of that, try to do everything we can to try to prevent that from happening," continued Dr. Banach.

Across the country, ICU beds are already nearly eighty percent full.

Hospitals, like UConn Health, are working to ensure there are enough beds and a healthy workforce to staff those beds.

"If groups of healthcare workers all become infected at the same time, that would really impact our ability to provide a certain type of care and we have back up systems that are in place," Dr. Banach explained.

Dr. Banach says it's important for people to get their booster shots, because that provides the highest level of protection against omicron.

Getting boosted will help you protect yourself and also help preserve the healthcare system.

"Whatever we can do to support frontline healthcare workers from all different areas, it's going to be really critical for the next few weeks," Dr. Banach noted.

On Monday, Senator Chris Murphy came to Manchester Memorial Hospital to let those dedicated workers know they're appreciated.

“We have the power to beat this and I wish we had beaten this already, but I know we have saved hundreds of thousands of lives because of everything you have done," said Murphy.

Hospital staff are weary and they are tired not just physically, but mentally.

“Mental health is the invisible part of health and so often times we see the physical toll in life and mass epidemics," Dr. Ali Shamsi, a psychiatrist at Manchester Hospital, says.

“Our staff doesn’t have a lot for mental health supports, especially in the field. I can’t tell my colleagues the things I may be struggling with," behavioral health counselor Carrie Robinson said.

After two years, the pandemic has really taken a toll on those who work in hospitals.

“I have people who are afraid. I have family members who are immunocompromised, so it's not myself dealing with the families dealing with patients who are COVID positive. Then, I have to go home to people more susceptible. I change in my garage," ICU nurse Vaughn Martin explained.

Home testing kits are one tool to help deal with this new wave. The federal government is making more of those available.