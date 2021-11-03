(WFSB) - The state of Connecticut is already rolling out vaccinations for children ages five to eleven.
This move comes on the heels of the CDC's formal recommended emergency use authorization.
Within hours of the annoucement, children here have rolled up their sleeves.
One UConn School of Medicine pediatrician says she understands why parents have questions and hopes to clarify a few important details.
Not only is Dr. Jody Terranova the president-elect for the Connecticut chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, she was also a member of the scientific sub-group of the state of Connecticut governor’s COVID-19 vaccine advisory group.
“At this point, we are really recommending that all five to eleven-year-olds get vaccinated. There are very few children that should not get vaccinated right now," Dr. Terranova explained.
Dr.Terranova admits the topic of vaccines for children ages five to eleven is a sensitive issue.
That’s why in order to make an informed decision for your family, it's critical to ask important questions, like how does the vaccine work to protect the pediatric population from COVID-19?
“The vaccine that we are giving for COVID works very similar to other vaccines, where it’s really activating your immune system to mount a response to recognize that virus when it invaded your body and create antibodies that will attack it so that it can’t replicate and infect you or your child," continued Dr. Terranova.
Another question to consider is what does the latest testing research reviewed by the FDA show about the vaccine benefits for younger children?
“We saw in the testing, where they tested 3,000 children that got the vaccine, and it was ninety-one percent protective against getting COVID in this age group, which is wonderful for any vaccine. [And, as a pediatrician, what would you say to a parent of an eligible child who is hesitant about them getting vaccinated for COVID-19?] I had a couple of those conversations in the office today. How do I know this is right for my child, how do I know this is safe, should I wait, should I get it now, or even parents where one parent is ready to get it and the other one's not ready to get it, and how do you navigate that situation and it really comes down to what is their specific question or concern, and how can we best give you the information that you need to really address that and feel like you can make the best choice for your child," added Dr. Terranova.
