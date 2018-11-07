HARTFORD, CT, (WFSB) - The race for governor remained too close to call on Wednesday morning.
With 94 of precincts reporting just before 5:50 a.m., Democrat Ned Lamont held a slight lead over Republican Bob Stefanowski, 47 percent to 45 percent.
According to the secretary of the state's office unofficial count, Lamont had 641,731 votes.
Stefanowski had 615,399 votes.
It was a long night for both candidates.
Election night parties went into the early morning hours of Wednesday and wrapped up shortly before 2 a.m.
Both sides hoped they'd be able to declare victory before they went to bed.
Wednesday morning, however, they continue to hold out hope.
"We’re going to have to wait a little bit longer bc of the historic turnout [Tuesday]," said Marc Bradley, Lamont's campaign manager. "Our cities and towns are still counting the votes and one thing we are sure of, when the votes are counted, we are confident that Ned Lamont is going to be the next governor of the State of Connecticut."
"It's going to be tight," said JR Romando, Republican Party chair. "I'm disappointed that we lost some of our great senators and state reps [Tuesday night.] Ultimately you know, Bob Stefanowski, if elected governor, is going to work with whomever is in the legislature to try to put this state back on a path of fiscal sanity."
The waiting game continued on Wednesday morning.
Channel 3 was told that the Democrats will make an announcement sometime in the morning, possibly around 9 a.m.
The Republicans have not yet announced a time.
