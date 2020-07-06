HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Phase 3 is officially on pause. This means, bars will remain closed, and gatherings will be limited to 25 people inside and 100 people outside.
While many people see that the state continues to do well in fighting the coronavirus, as Connecticut continues to be one of the leaders in the country, Gov. Ned Lamont points to the major flare-ups being seen elsewhere.
That’s why on Monday he said he’s hitting the pause button.
Coronavirus Recovery: Gov. Lamont says 'Phase 3' is paused for now
“I like a beer at the bar as much as the next person. I know how frustrating this can be, but right now, with this pandemic flaring up in a majority of other states this is not the time to take a risk,” Lamont said during a daily briefing on Monday.
Phase 3 was supposed to start on July 20, however that’s on hold for now.
“We’re just erring on the side of caution. We see what’s going on in other states and it’s really important that we maintain that,” Lamont said.
New numbers were released on Monday, and in a three-day aggregate, Connecticut saw 259 positive coronavirus cases from more than 24,000 tests. So, when Lamont calls out other states, this is what he’s pointing to.
“Arizona had 10 times that number of cases test positive in one day. Florida had 30 or 40 times that number test positive over the course of one day,” Lamont said.
He adds that governors in some of those states admittedly regret opening up too soon, and he’s taking cues from them.
“As Governor Greg Abbott said, ‘I regret opening the bars at all because they are so conducive to the infection’,” Lamont said.
The governor said he’s taking a ‘wait and see’ approach before reopening bars, which is putting bar owners in a tough spot.
The other things on pause are the capacity increases in various sectors, but the governor did say there’s a possibility those restrictions will be lifted earlier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.