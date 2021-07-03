(WFSB) - It’s the first major holiday weekend with recreational marijuana legalized in Connecticut.
Some shoreline police departments Eyewitness News spoke with say because legal recreational marijuana is new, they’re going to play this weekend by ear and take a more reactive approach.
"Folks will be out celebrating our nation's holiday in different ways than they were last year at this time, so I think we’ll be busier. I think more people will be out," Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera tells us.
One big difference this year, smoking pot recreationally is now legal, but there’s a list of places where people can’t light up.
That includes some popular holiday spots, like hotels, motels, state parks, and beaches.
If someone smokes in those places, they can be fined up to $250.
"I think that if people are maybe misunderstanding the new law and maybe smoking marijuana in areas where no smoking is allowed, I think it’ll be part of the police officers' job this weekend to educate our citizens," stated Chief Spera.
Chief Spera says they’re hoping people are responsible and comply with the law, but they’ll still be responding to any complaints.
It’s also illegal to drive high so they’ll be paying attention to reckless drivers.
"I think the initial reason for the stops will be the same thing, the driving erratically, speeding, perhaps not driving normal," said Chief Spera.
In Milford, Officer Michael Devito says the department is still getting accustomed to the new law.
He says they’ll be more reactive if weed is being used in a prohibited area.
"We will respond to calls. We will not be quite as proactive as many people will think and we will tread lightly and correctly," Officer Devito says.
Since Milford is a town with a population over 50,000, they still have to come up with designated outdoor areas where people can smoke pot.
"We’re going to progress slowly through this," Officer Devito added.
Each city is allowed to come up with their own policies regarding marijuana use.
