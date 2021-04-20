HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Following Gov. Ned Lamont’s announcement about lifting restrictions next month, the Archdiocese of Hartford said it is still working toward finalizing plans.
Officials said Tuesday that they are still finalizing their plans and updating their own restrictions.
Right now, houses of worship no longer have capacity limits, as of March 19, just like other businesses.
However, social distancing rules are still limiting crowd size.
That rule will no longer be in place by May 19.
The Archdiocese said they are still in the process of considering what their next step will be.
