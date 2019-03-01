NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- So far, this winter might have been a little underwhelming when it comes to big snow storms.
But for public works crews across the state, it’s going to be a busy weekend, and the cost of those weekend storms can quickly add up.
The city of New Haven was gearing up on Friday, getting ready for two weekend storms.
Plow truck drivers will be in at 2 a.m. on Saturday, and the city already reached out to its private contractor, calling in additional trucks to help clear the streets.
“We’ve been busy, just knocking them out, working as a team and getting the job done,” said Michael Nelson, of Avalanche Landscaping, who was out clearing snow on Friday.
With more snow this weekend, they won’t be the only ones staying busy.
Over at New Haven’s Department of Public Works, the salt shed was stocked, and the plows were ready to roll.
“We’re going into our ninth storm and as of today, we’re only into about a third of our budget,” said Mark Decola, chief financial officer of New Haven Public Works.
He knows that can quickly change, especially with a couple of storms coming this weekend.
“The big number falls into overtime, so when you have these little storms and its why do we spend so much, it’s because of the timing. For example, a storm of 3-5 inches, you’re looking at material, labor and outside vending, you might be looking at $30,000 to $40,000,” Decola said.
New Haven’s budget for this year is $675,000.
So far through the end of February, when you add up the sand and salt, the outside contractors, overtime, and miscellaneous supplies, they’ve spent a little more than $279,000, leaving them with just under $400,000.
“This winter’s been calm since that first major storm in November. We’re in a situation now that, we’re in good financial status, but in a blink of an eye, you can go through $100,000 very quickly,” Decola said.
Last year, New Haven said it ended its snow season $50,000 under budget.
It’s CFO said as long as March isn’t crazy, they’ll be in good shape once again.
