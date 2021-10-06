WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) – State police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a man fall from an overpass before being struck by a vehicle in Woodbridge on Tuesday night.
Troopers identified the victim as 43-year-old Carmelo Agosto of New Haven.
Part of Route 15 south was closed following the incident. The highway has since reopened.
State police said it happened in the area of exit 58 around 7:30 p.m.
According to troopers, Agosto was found in the right travel lane with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
They also determined that he was involved in a previous collision that happened on the Route 114 overpass.
For an unknown reason, troopers said Agosto fell from the overpass into the right travel lane of Route 15. That's when he was hit.
The victim was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 203-393-4200.
