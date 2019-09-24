WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) -- Donors raised enough money to help a dog that was severely injured after being struck by a car on Monday evening.
Wolcott Animal Control and Police Department officials said a dog, named Rosa, was struck by a car Route 69 in Wolcott on Monday.
Rosa was taken to Newtown Veterinary Specialists serious injuries. Officials said the family surrendered Rosa to the town.
Rosa’s bill totaled $6,000 to $7,000. The Animal Control Office sought donations through PayPal or by check for any assistance in helping Rosa’s surgery and recovery.
Those with information on the collision are asked to contact Wolcott Animal Control 203-879-7620 or Wolcott Police Department 203-879-1414.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.