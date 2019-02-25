WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – The Wolcott Dog Pound is searching for a home for five roosters.
Officials said the roosters were seized from a home a few weeks ago during a cruelty case.
Each of the roosters have been blood tested and are all clean, officials said.
Those who live in properly zoned areas and with proper housing for the roosters would be considered for re-homing.
The animal control said anyone who is interested is asked to call 203-879-1414.
