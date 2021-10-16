WOLCOTT, CT. (WFSB) - The town of Wolcott is celebrating a big milestone, its 225 anniversary, they threw a weekend-long celebration.
Out of the 16,000-plus people living in Wolcott, many found a reason to pay homage to the town’s history.
Makendra Mowaz said she loves this town.
The love runs 225 years deep.
Originally known as Farmingbury, the town became incorporated in 1796, named after former governor Oliver Wolcott.
But make no mistake, the celebration wasn’t confined to a history lesson.
There was singing and dancing from young and old.
A row of artisan crafts sprinkled with fall decor, artwork and clothes greeted crowd-goers.
Alexa Erdely said, “It’s just like a nice vibe. The whole town is coming together. It’s nice.”
The threat of storms held off, Dararith Ly said, “It’s supposed to rain. So, we’re trying to make the most of it.”
For the Mowads, no celebration is complete unless the people you love are nearby as Genevieve said what the best part of this day been.
Genevieve Mowad said, “I got to say hanging out with family because I never really got to hang out that much with my family because my family is always busy.”
