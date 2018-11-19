WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Wolcott High School dismissed early on Monday because of the death of a coach and security staff member.
School officials said David Pelletier passed away.
"If any Wolcott High School student does not want go home early [Monday], we will have counseling staff available at the high school and the regular bus runs will take place at 1:55 to take any such students home," the school posted to its Facebook page. "We are working on having counselors available after hours [Monday]."
Grief counselors will be available at the school on Tuesday.
The early dismissal applied to only the high school. Students were let out at 12:15 p.m., according to the school.
Those in Wolcott said Pelletier was a beloved coach in town.
"It's just so sad. He was a big hearted guy and he would do anything for anyone," said Lynn Secula, who has known Pelletier since high school. "If any of these kids needed lunch money. He would give it to them. He was a such a good guy."
Wolcott High School's website also listed him as a member of their security staff.
In a statement on Monday, Superintendent of Schools Tony Gasper said "It is impossible to quantify the large, positive impact that David Pelletier had on Wolcott High School and the whole Wolcott community. Dave had a warm spirit that was genuine and that endeared him to children and adults alike. As a security aide at WHS, Dave formed many positive relationships with students that ensured them that there was an adult in the building who cared about them and that would help them with whatever problems they may have. He will be dearly missed by students and staff alike.”
Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.