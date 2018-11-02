WOLCOTT (WFSB) - Several football players damaged a locker room at St. Paul Catholic High during a football game Oct. 26.
According to a statement released by the school board, Dr. Anthony Gasper called the behavior "abhorrent and reprehensible".
"The Board and I are collaborating on this issue and in no way support or condone any such conduct," Gasper said in the statement. "This incident is an embarrassment to our whole school community and we will make necessary changes to ensure that this does not occur again."
Each coach will serve a one game suspension over the remaining 3 games and school officials will continue to investigate the incident.
Gasper said there will be "substantial consequences for the students as well."
The school district also passed along apologies to the St.Paul leadership.
