WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) -- Wolcott police arrested a man accused of shooting at a home and car with a BB gun.
Police arrested 50-year-old Joseph Leonard following an investigation into several reports of homes and cars being shot at by a BB gun.
Investigators said Leonard was caught on surveillance video driving past a home and shooting a truck with a BB gun.
Leonard, police said, admitted to being upset at the vehicle's owner for some sort of prior incident.
He was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of illegal possession with a weapon in a motor vehicle, and two counts of second-degree breach of peace.
Police said there is an ongoing investigation of other vandalism complaints involving a BB gun that may be connected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.