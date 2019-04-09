WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - A man from Wolcott faces sexual assault charges after a victim came forward to file a report.
According to police, 23-year-old Taylor Patnode was charged with first-degree sexual assault and first-degree unlawful restraint.
Police said the investigation stemmed from a complaint from a female victim who told officers she was assaulted in Patnode's home Wednesday night.
She was visiting him at the time.
Investigators said they executed a search and seizure warrant at the home and gathered further evidence.
Patnode was located at his place of employment in Thomaston on Friday and arrested.
He was detained at the Wolcott Police Department on a $150,000 bond and faced a judge on Monday.
