BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Doctors have been calling him their miracle patient -- Joe Goldman of Wolcott finally got to go home on Thursday after contracting COVID-19 back in March.
Goldman was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital back on April 7, 2020.
He spent 59 days on a ventilator there, and then was transferred to Gaylord Hospital.
Goldman then was transported to Sheriden Woods Health Care Center in Bristol where he recovered.
On Thursday morning, Goldman was released from Sheridan Woods, surrounded by his family, including his wife, his children, and grandchildren.
"They were great. They Facetimed me every day when I was in the hospital and the ICU. Just being positive, kept me going,” Goldman said.
He wanted to make sure he thanked his nurse Michelle at St. Mary’s Hospital, who helped him every day he was on a ventilator, and his physical therapist Kelly, who helped him learn to walk again.
