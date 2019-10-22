WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) -- School officials in Wolcott are in the process of rebuilding their computer system after hackers used ransomware to take it hostage in June.
Ransomware is a virus that allows hackers to hold computers hostage in search of money.
The project has been a big undertaking, and some teachers still won’t be able to recover all of their files, including lesson plans.
The school district only had backups for the middle and high schools and central office.
However, school and town officials agreed that this was a better alternative than paying off the hackers.
School Superintendent Tony Gasper said the project will cost the town $10,000, and an insurance policy will cover all other costs, including staff overtime.
While officials briefly debated paying the ransom, Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens said that should never be the plan.
“The general rule for law enforcement is you don’t negotiate with ransom, ransoms with people,” Stephens said.
He adds that ransom can seem attractive because it’s cheaper and promises to return all files, but he says you can’t trust hackers.
“I don’t think there’s any law enforcement agency that believes in any type of ransom, with paying any type of ransom, because you don’t know if they’re going to follow through with their word and give you what you have police continue to investigate with help from the state police and FBI,” Stephens said.
Stephens said cyber attacks can be a complicated crime to investigate, but he also warns schools and other public agencies can be vulnerable to attacks because of all the people they interact with.
One tip from Stephens is if your computer is hacked, notify authorities immediately. He says its possible police could have isolated the ransomware if they knew about the hack sooner.
(1) comment
Kudos to Wolcott Schools for not paying the ransom. To do otherwise, you would be teaching the cyber thugs that their scheme works.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.