WOLCOTT,CT (WFSB)-- On Monday afternoon the Wolcott Police responded to a call for a possible drug deal.
Police were called to the area of Meriden Road and Barker Terrace.
That’s where an officer found a man counting money and numerous packets of narcotics.
When the man saw the officer, he slid over to the passenger side, opened the door and fled on foot eventually getting picked up by a friend.
Found in the car was a total of 1,550 glassine bags of heroin and fentanyl, 24 grams of cocaine, multiple phones, a scale and $2,197 in cash.
Police have identified the suspect and an arrest warrant was applied for.
The suspect is expected to face numerous narcotics related charges. He also reportedly has had past narcotics arrests.
