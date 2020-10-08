WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - A 41-year-old man was killed following a shooting and crash that happened in Wolcott early Thursday morning.
Police identified the victim as Angel Pichardo of Wolcott.
Officers described Pichardo as being a married man who was driving home from work. Investigators said his place of employment described him as a "good worker."
Police were called to an address on Wolcott Road just before 4:45 a.m.
A caller reported that there was an SUV off the roadway.
Police determined that Pichardo had been the victim of a gunshot and that the vehicle had been struck by a number of bullets.
"When officers approached the vehicle, they seen it was shot numerous times, right through the driver's side of the vehicle," said Chief Edward Stephens, Wolcott Police Department.
Pichardo was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury where he died.
Wolcott police said Pichardo was shot in his back, which resulted in his death.
Detectives collected evidence from the scene.
Police said the incident does not appear to be random. However, they aren't ruling that out.
"We don't know if the was the intended victim, mistaken identity or what had happened. We are looking at every angle of this," Chief Stephens said.
The Wolcott Police Department said it was its first homicide in 10 years, but the third shooting in four weeks.
A shooting happened on Wolcott Road a few days ago and the man is in critical condition.
"It appears to be an isolated incident, but we don't know. We are turning over every stone that we can. Could this be related to the activities in Waterbury or what happened in Wolcott a few nights ago? We don't know at this time," Chief Stephens said.
Channel 3 asked if there was a connection, since neighboring Waterbury dealt with a homicide on Wednesday night. That victim, a 27-year-old was shot in his car.
"Third [shooting] happened couple weeks before that. No one was injured, but each time a car was shot up from another car," Chief Stephens said.
Police are now looking at surveillance video in the area.
"We are working as hard as we can on this and it doesn't appear to be random, however, that's how we are looking at it, don't know for sure," Chief Stephens said.
There is no word on the suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-879-1414.
(1) comment
I guess not enouogh room in the dirtybury to do shootings, so, the scum are spilling out into the suburbs. Good worker? Good workers aren't targeted.
