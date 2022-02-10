WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB) - Wolcott Police are investigating after an elderly man hit a woman on Meriden Road, then was involved in a second crash just beyond the Wolcott line on Feb. 10.
Police say the man may not have realized he hit the woman. She has leg injury.
No one was injured in the second crash.
Police believe the man was not fleeing and are investigating to see if he was having medical issues.
