WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - A 41-year-old man was killed following a shooting and a crash that happened in Wolcott early Thursday morning.
Police scheduled a news conference to release some details. Stream it around 11:30 a.m. here or below:
Police said they were called to an address on Wolcott Road just before 4:45 a.m.
A caller reported that there was a vehicle off the roadway.
Police determined that the man inside had been the victim of a gunshot and that the vehicle had been struck by a number of bullets.
The victim was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury where he died.
Detectives collected evidence from the scene.
Police said the incident does not appear to be random. However, they aren't ruling that out.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-879-1414.
