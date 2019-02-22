WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) -- Wolcott police announced on Friday that it is the first law enforcement agency in the state to join the 'Neighbors' app, created by the company Ring.
By joining the app, it will provide residents with information on local crime and safety.
In a press release, Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens said “In keeping up with fast moving technology, this is another tool to help Law Enforcement work more efficiently in the performance of their duties, as well as keeping our residents safe. Not only will it be of great value for burglaries, and thefts, but can assist in accidents, suspicious persons, and a host of other incidents.”
The Neighbors app has millions of users around the country, and has been helpful in catching package thieves and stopping burglaries, the release said.
Residents can download the free app, join their neighborhood and use it to monitor local activity, “share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based posts; and receive real-time safety alerts from their neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team.”
Wolcott residents can download the app for iOS and Android by clicking here or texting “Wolcott” to 555888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.