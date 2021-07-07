WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) -- An arrest has been made after deplorable living conditions were found at a Wolcott home where dozens of cats and dogs lived.

Police arrested 61-year-old Norman Michaud on several charges for animal cruelty

The arrest warrants detail horrid conditions at the Spring Road home back in May, with police saying they found urine and feces everywhere, along with malnourished or dead cats.

“I’m going to tell you the family members didn’t know. These three people kept themselves very enclosed from the world,” said Wolcott Animal Control Officer Rosalyn Nenninger.

As Michaud is facing multiple counts of animal cruelty, police are searching for his 45-year-old niece Jaime Langdeau.

In arrest warrants, they reveal “the home was in a deplorable state,” and that under a bed it was described as an area with “ankle high” cat feces.

In the same room, Wolcott officers discovered multiple dead kittens and a cat covered in flies, maggots and gnats.

Investigators also found a dog, Cherokee, desperately in need of medical attention.

“It was cluttered. We were stepping on feces, urine and over things, under things. Cats were in the walls,” Nenninger said.

Originally, police had responded to an ambulance call.

They found Michaud’s wife, Rosanne, on the floor unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead.

During the visit, officers observed “unkempt conditions,” making it difficult to breathe.

Animal control officers rescued 47 animals.

Fast-forward, three-quarters of them are adopted and Cherokee is doing better.

“She’s in overall healthy condition. She’s mentally in a good place and she’s with a wonderful rescue in Connecticut,” Nenninger said.

As for the death investigation, police say it’s ongoing pending results but there’s no evidence saying it’s suspicious.