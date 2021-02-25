WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) -- A report about a couple arguing outside a home in Wolcott led police to seize a number of drugs and a weapon Wednesday morning.
Police were called to Wolcott Road around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Upon arrival, an officer found 20-year-old Sara Garcia and 25-year-old Aseim King arguing.
It was learned that King had an arrest warrant out of Waterbury for first-degree criminal attempt at assault, with a $500,000 bond.
Police also learned that Garcia had a valid protective order against King, which ordered him to not have any contact with her.
As King was being placed under arrest, he was found with a loaded 9mm handgun in his waistband.
In his car, police found 370 bags of heroin, combined with fentanyl, and over 4 ounces of marijuana packaged for sale.
King is facing numerous charges, including criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a large capacity firearm magazine, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of narcotics, illegal possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana, illegal possession of marijuana, second-degree breach of peace, violation of a protective order, and more.
Garcia was also arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace.
