A school in Wolcott is dismissing early on Wednesday due to loss of water in the building.
School officials said Tyrrell Middle School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m., and added that all afternoon activities are canceled.
The closure is due to loss of water in the building.
No other schools are affected and buses will run their normal routes.
A normal school day is expected for Thursday.
Any parents or guardians with questions should contact the school office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.