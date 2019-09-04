WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – The Wolcott school district was hit by a cyber attack for the second time this year.
Last week, Channel 3 learned that a cyber attack had hit the school system at the end of the school year.
The attack caused the district’s files and information to become encrypted before summer started.
Superintendent Anthony Gapser said the first attack effected every server and every network switch, however, no private data was in jeopardy.
On Wednesday, Wolcott Police Chief Ed Stephens confirmed to Channel 3 that the district’s data had been compromised again.
He didn’t release much information, saying it is still under investigation.
On August 26, the Board of Education held a meeting to discuss potentially paying the ransom from the first attack, which was $10,000.
The Board passed the motion 6-1 to authorize Gasper to spend $9,999 to pay the ransom through Bitcoin for the release of the teacher files.
At this time, there is no word if the original ransom was paid to release the files.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.