WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) -- Months after a ransomware attack on schools in Wolcott, the saga continues to have a major impact on the entire district.
The attack happened back in June, affecting three servers.
The district recovered some data, but it is still locked out, leaving teachers and students without internet, email and online lesson plans.
Parents say the issues are going beyond the classroom.
"Even the cafeteria staff has to go to pen and paper to write down what everybody's buying. You can imagine with 3 or 4 hundred kids coming through, that's quite the task,” said David Maisto, a Wolcott parent.
There are reports the school's Board of Education is negotiating a payment deal, but not everyone in town is on board.
The police chief says investigators are meeting with federal agencies like the FBI to track down those involved.
(1) comment
Something tells me this is an inside job. Some teacher or student set this up to get the $10,000.
