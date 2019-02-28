WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - As various proposals outlined in the governor's budget come into clearer focus, at least one school system is opposing an idea to regionalize all schools.
The Wolcott Board of Education and Superintendent Tony Gasper posted to Facebook that their system is one of the most efficient and effective in the state.
"There is no evidence that regionalizing with neighboring school districts would improve outcomes or the educational experience for Wolcott's children," Gasper wrote. "There is also no evidence that it would save taxpayer money."
Gasper said there are no efficiencies to be found in their school system.
He said Wolcott's remains one of the lowest-funded districts in the state on a per-student basis.
"Our school system has the third-highest return on investment of all districts in the state," he said. "In Wolcott Public Schools, there is no fat to be cut, no low-hanging fruit to be found that would improve our efficiency or students' school experience."
Gasper said he and the Board submitted written testimony to the education committee in the General Assembly.
He also said he plans to testify on Friday during a hearing on the matter.
Lamont called his plan a win-win for the state and taxpayers.
He held a roundtable on the matter in Weston on Tuesday.
He said the proposal included creating a commission on shared school services to begin developing plans for the consolidation of services and school districts.
“It’s my feeling that on sensitive, localized issues like our schools, it’s important to lead with the carrot and not force peoples’ hands,” Lamont said. “There have been discussions for years about more shared services, cooperating agreements, and consolidations of schools and districts. Let’s talk about the efficiencies we can produce and determine the best way to get there, including incentives for strategic decisions. This is an issue that has strong feelings on all sides, but we have to remember that at the end of the day, it’s about ensuring that our kids get the best education and that we don’t burden our cities and towns by subsidizing inefficiencies.”
Like other small school districts, Wolcott is up against several bills under review by makers to force regionalization.
One looks at forcing school districts with less than 2,000 students enrolled to either join a new or existing school district.
The second looks at town with less than 40,000 people to consolidate districts.
"That's municipal tax money that they're spending. The opportunity to save money at the state level is not as great," Gasper said.
For Wolcott, some say they're worried about property value going down if the bills are passed. There are some ideas floating of possibly joining the Waterbury school district.
"I think it's an awful idea. Waterbury combined with Wolcott will degrade not only the education but will probably cause unemployment to a lot of good people," said Greg Fehrs.
On Friday at 1 p.m., the Education Committee will hold a public hearing discussing the bills inside the Legislative Office Building.
Read the shared school services proposal here.
(1) comment
You need to stop complaining. Neighboring states have had regional schools for decades and it works well. Maybe this is why it cots 2x as much in local taxes in CT compared to MA. CT is wasting money because they can not handle change. Lamont's socialist government has taken over and you now must comply. If you don't like it, you shouldn't have voted for him. #WinWithSocialism #MakeAmericaPoorAgain.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.