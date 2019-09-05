WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – A physical education teacher in Wolcott was arrested for sexual assault on Thursday.
Police said they received a complaint in May against Michael Forgoine by a Wolcott High School student.
When the complaint was received, Forgoine was suspended with pay and had no contact with any students while the investigation was conducted.
Once the investigation concluded, it was determined that probable cause did exist and an arrest warrant was granted for Forgoine.
Forgoine was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor and second-degree breach of peace.
He was released on a $10,000 bond and will be in Waterbury Superior Court next week.
Officials said Forgoine remains on leave from the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.