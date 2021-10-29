WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - A woman from Wolcott received the best and worst news of her life, in the same week.
Dawn Laliberte said she was expecting her second child, but she would be fighting for both of their lives with a breast cancer diagnosis at age 34.
Laliberte is currently a busy working mom of two.
She owns her own jewelry store and is busy chasing after her little ones.
A couple of years ago, before her son was born, she and her daughter were playing when her whole world changed without her even realizing it.
“So, my daughter’s very playful, always joking around, tickling,” Laliberte said. “She had hit into my breast, my left breast, and that night it was very tender and sore and I didn’t think much of it because like I said, she had hit into it. Well, a week or two went by and it was still tender and sore, so I had decided, maybe I’ll call the doctor and I had felt a pea sized lump there on my side where she had hit into me.”
She went to her gynecologist who told her it was probably nothing to worry about, but if she wanted to get it checked out, she could.
So, she decided to get an ultrasound.
“I’m 34 years old,” Laliberte said. “We were trying for another baby, which we actually then discovered the same week that my breast cancer was verified that I was also pregnant. So, lots going on at once.”
Pregnant with her son and diagnosed with hormone positive HER2 negative breast cancer in the same week.
She tested negative for all the genetic markers after her grandmother passed away 2 years earlier after also being diagnosed three times with breast cancer.
Laliberte had asked for a mammogram after her grandmother’s passing but was told she was too young.
“If it was caught earlier, I would’ve had my breast,” she said. “I wouldn’t have needed chemo, radiation, I most likely would’ve had a lumpectomy and I’d still have my breast. And so, I do think we do need some change there.”
Instead, she did have a single mastectomy, radiation, and 20 sessions of chemotherapy.
She said her family and the support of others helped get her through; but her intuition may have saved her life.
“A lot of people don’t listen to the voice in their head to go get something checked, and a lot of people with COVID have been missing their appointments, so I just want to say go get your mammograms and it’s really important to listen to the little voice in your head that’s saying get checked out,” Laliberte said.
Flash forward to today. She and her son made it through chemo, he’s healthy.
Laliberte said she is taking it one day at a time, but appreciates each and every day.
“There’s not many days where the tears came,” she said. “They come now, but I fought.”
