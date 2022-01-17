(CNN) - The first full moon of the year, known as the “wolf moon,” will appear Monday night.
The lunar event was named after wolves that were thought to howl more frequently this time of year, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
The January full moon is also referred to as the “old moon” and the “ice moon.”
The wolf moon will peak at 6:51 p.m. ET.
You’ll want to look towards the northeast, just above the horizon.
NASA says Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible above the southwestern horizon Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.