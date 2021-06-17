WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) – A woman and a 7-year-old child were found dead inside a Westport home on Thursday evening.
Police said around 4 p.m., officers responded to a home for the report of an unresponsive female at a home on Lyndale Park.
When officers arrived, they located the adult woman inside the home, and it was determined that she was dead.
After finding the woman, officers searched through the rest of the home and found a 7-year-old child who was also dead.
Westport Police said they are in the beginning stages of the investigation, but said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the community.
No additional information was released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.