MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A woman in Middletown was the victim of a drive-by shooting on Wednesday night.
Police said the 23-year-old victim was driving west on Washington Street when she was shot in the leg and back just before 7:10 p.m.
The victim was brought to Hartford Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the driver of a dark-colored sedan pulled up alongside the victim's vehicle. A front seat passenger then reached out of the window and fired three rounds into the victim's vehicle.
The driver of sedan then sped away.
Police said the victim was unable to identify her attackers.
A passenger in the victim's vehicle was able to flag down a nearby ambulance, which allowed the woman to be quickly treated.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Middletown police at 860-638-4153.
