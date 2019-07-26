HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A woman charged in the shooting death of a father-of-two in Hartford faced a judge on Friday.
Cynthia Cruz was charged with murder in the death of 34-year-old Jorge Alicea.
Alicea was riding his bike through the parking lot of Bulkeley High School earlier this month when he was shot.
This marked the 14th homicide of the year in Hartford.
Cruz was charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.
She was seen mouthing to her family sitting behind her in a courtroom while she was arraigned on murder charges.
Her family walked outside after the appearance, claiming her innocence.
A second woman, identified as 28-year-old Taichany Osorio, was also arrested in connection to the homicide. She was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Alicea's family said he was a loving son, brother, and uncle. Now, two weeks after he was shot and killed, they are still trying to understand why someone would take his life.
According to the arrest warrant, investigators reviewed surveillance video from Hartford city cameras. The surveillance video showed two suspects, a man and a woman, get out of a Toyota Camry.
The man then handed over an object to the woman, who was later identified as Cruz. Then, Alicea collapsed in the parking lot behind Bulkeley High School.
A statement released by Alicea's sister reads, "His laughter and funny ways will be missed terribly. He had such a good heart. Everybody loved him, he was always full of energy, laughter and jokes."
There have been 17 murders in Hartford so far this year and the violence is having a traumatic effect on the community.
"We don't tolerate violence and we're going to change the perception that everybody in Hartford is thugs or gang bangers. That's not true. We got caring people in the community and we want people to know we are working on changing that perception," said Rev. Henry Brown.
Cruz will appear in Bristol court on Monday for misdemeanors unrelated to the murder, then she's back in Hartford Superior Court on August 8.
(1) comment
There are consequences for this type of behavior.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.