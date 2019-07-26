HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A woman charged in the shooting death of a father-of-two in Hartford was set to face a judge on Friday.
Cynthia Cruz was charged with murder in the death of 34-year-old Jorge Alicea.
Alicea was riding his bike through the parking lot of Bulkeley High School earlier this month when he was shot.
This marked the 14th homicide of the year in Hartford.
Cruz was charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.
A second woman, identified as 28-year-old Taichany Osorio, was also arrested in connection to the homicide. She was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
There are consequences for this type of behavior.
