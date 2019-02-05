HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A bottle of steak sauce was used as a weapon in an assault that led to the arrest of a woman in Hamden, police said.
Officers said they charged 56-year-old Patricia Knotts with second-degree assault.
They said Knotts was involved in an argument on Saturday with her 55-year-old neighbor at an address on Dix Street.
The dispute became physical and police said Knotts struck the victim in the head with the bottle of steak sauce.
Police said the victim was profusely bleeding and was treated at the scene by medical personnel. She was then transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for further treatment.
Knotts was detained on a $1,500 bond and scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Feb. 19.
