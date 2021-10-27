NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A woman accused of attacking and insulting a Navy Sailor at a pizza shop in Berlin was scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday, but saw her case continued yet again.
Lori Desjardins, 45, of Southington, faces assault and breach of peace charges.
She was last due in New Britain Superior Court on Sept. 23 but had the case continued until Oct. 27. The case was once again continued on that date.
In video that went viral on social media, Desjardins berated U.S. Navy sailor Sean Nolte Jr. because she thought he was wearing a fake uniform.
Police said the incident happened on Sept. 11 at Central Pizza in Berlin.
Nolte identified himself on social media as being the victim in the video.
The woman at the center of a viral video accusing a Navy sailor of wearing a fake uniform was arrested.
He wrote that the woman, now identified as Desjardins, didn't believe his uniform as real and called him a disgrace to the USA. She was seen in the video hitting him with an open hand.
According to police documents, Desjardins told them that she was not in the right frame of mind because of some ongoing mental health issues and a problem with alcohol.
"I am very sorry for my actions and do not believe I was in the right frame of mind," Desjardins told investigators, according to a warrant.
