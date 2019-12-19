MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A woman is accused of attacking her mother with a metal stool and biting her.
According to Middletown police, Leah Lepage not only assaulted her mother late Wednesday night, she threatened to kill her.
Police said Lepage's mother waited until Lepage was asleep with her unidentified boyfriend before calling them just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Beforehand, she told them that Lepage wouldn't let her call.
At the time, there was a protective order in place between the mother and daughter.
When officers arrived, they said they found the mother with dried blood in her hair and bite marks on her arm.
The victim told police that Lepage punched her several times in the head, beat her with the metal stool, bit her several times and held a pillow over her face. She said the suspect also choked her.
Lepage threatened to kill her mother if she didn't stop yelling for help, police said.
Officers went upstairs and found Lepage sleeping in bed with the boyfriend. They said they found the bedroom floor covered in blood and dried footprints.
Police said there was so much blood that officers' boots stuck to the floor.
They said Lepage had been sleeping in the room like nothing ever happened.
Police said Lepage's boyfriend interfered in their investigation and even got in officers' faces to yell expletives.
Both he and Lepage were taken to police headquarters.
Lepage was charged with violation of a protective order, second-degree assault, second-degree threatening, second-degree strangulation and disorderly conduct.
She was held on a $50,000 bond and given a court date of Thursday.
Details about Lepage's boyfriend were not released.
